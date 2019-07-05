Minority Affairs Ministry budget allocation same as 2018-19

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Minority Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 4,700 crore in the 2019-20 budget, the same as the previous fiscal.According to the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday, the Minority Affairs Ministry has been allocated Rs 4,700 crore.In 2018-19 budget also the ministry had been allocated Rs 4,700 crore.As per the revised estimates for 2018-19, Rs 4,700 crore were spent.In the year 2017-18, Rs 4,195 crore were allocated to the ministry, while in 2016-17, Rs 3,800 crore were allocated. PTI ASK KJ