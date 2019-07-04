Minor's rape: Gehlot reviews progress on case, asks people to ignore rumours

Jaipur, Jul 4 (PTI) Returning from New Delhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday reviewed the progress made on the rape case of a minor in Jaipur. He appealed to people to ignore rumours and maintain harmony. "The chief minister held discussions with senior officials with regards to the rape case of Shastri Nagar on his arrival. He also asked them to ensure that the victim gets proper treatment," an official release said. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup, DGP Bhupendra Singh Yadav and Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava were present on the occasion, the release said.The victim, a seven-year-old girl, was allegedly abducted and raped on Monday night in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar area. The accused is yet to be arrested. Earlier in the day, the mobile Internet services were suspended in 13 police station areas of the city till 10 am on Friday. Additional police force was deployed in the area to maintain the law and order. The victim is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital. PTI SAD RDKRDKRDK