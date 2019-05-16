Mira Nair collaborates with Adnan Sami for Broadway production on 'Monsoon Wedding'

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Filmmaker Mira Nair is collaborating with playback singer Adnan Sami for a Broadway production of her 2001 film "Monsoon Wedding". Nair is making a musical stage version of her critically acclaimed film, which centred around a dysfunctional Indian family as they prepare for their daughter's wedding. The film featured Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah, and Vasundhara Das. "The movie is being recreated for the US stage audience as a lavish mainstream Broadway musical extravaganza with the lead played by the versatile singer Adnan Sami," a source close to the project said. PTI KKP BKBK