Miracle Foundation India Announces Their Year-End Campaign to Provide Nutrition for Orphaned and Vulnerable Children

You can make a difference. Get children the nutrition they need to thrive!New Delhi, Delhi, India As the year comes to an end, Miracle Foundation India, a fully-licensed Section 25 non-profit organization, announces its campaign to help orphaned and vulnerable children living in childrens homes get the nutritious, delicious food they need to be healthy and thrive. Through this campaign, Miracle Foundation India aims to raise much-needed funds to provide children adequate and quality food, which enables their continuous and rapid growth and development. Miracle Foundation was founded in the year 2000 when American Founder Caroline Boudreaux visited a childrens home during a trip to India. Nineteen years later, the organization works with 109 childrens homes in India, bringing life-changing care to more than 7,500 orphaned and vulnerable children. Since its inception, the organization has advocated for better conditions at childrens homes and helped uplift the standards of care in childrens homes, resulting in empowering children to reach their full potential. Since January 2018, the NGO has focused on getting children out of institutions and reuniting them back with their birth families, getting to the root of the problem. As per UNICEF, there are 8 million children around the world living in childrens homes. 80% of those children actually have a living parent or relative. Unfortunately, due to poverty and a lack of resources like education, healthcare and security, many parents place their children in childrens homes. This is too high a price to pay for being poor. This year, Miracle Foundation India aims to raise funds to support nutrition which will support 100 children for a year. With their nutrition program, Miracle Foundation India ensures that all children are served with adequate quantities of four balanced meals per day including green leafy vegetables, fruits, proteins and milk and an evening snack. Alongside reuniting children with their families, Miracle Foundation India ensures that every child under their care stays healthy, educated and empowered. In order to contribute to the cause, donors can start from as little as INR 500, which would help provide eggs for one child for a year. A donation amount of INR 1800 can help fulfill one childs milk needs for an entire year. And a child can be provided with the rich nutrition of fruits for a year upon an individual donation of INR 1200. Therefore, even by donating a small amount, a donor can help contribute to the noble cause and bring about a positive change in the lives of 100 such children. Sharing an insight about the year-end campaign, Nivedita Das Gupta, India Country Head, Miracle Foundation remarked, A family is a place that every child needs and deserves. Unfortunately, there are more than 8 million children around the world who do not have the privilege of being a part of a safe and loving family. Through our fundraising campaign held every year, Miracle Foundation India urges donors to join hands with us on our mission and ensure that each child gets into a family. While the child transitions from childrens home to a family, we ensure that they receive the nutritious food they need to grow and thrive. Donors can make a difference here: https://letzchange.org/campaigns/give-the-gift-of-nutrition-to-100-orphaned-and-vulnerable-children-for-one-year Through this campaign, donors can avail tax exemption benefits under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act while filing for their tax returns. Therefore, this campaign has bi-lateral benefits: the donors are not just providing children with nutritious and delicious food but are also aiding themselves through tax benefits. About Miracle Foundation India Miracle Foundation India is a fully-licensed Section 25 subsidiary of Miracle Foundation, an international non-profit organization that provides life-changing care to orphaned and vulnerable children. Their goal is a safe, loving family for every child. The organization is empowering more than 7,000 children and has reunited 39% of the children they support with family.