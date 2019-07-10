Miraculous escape for 36 Nepalese nationals as bus falls into canal in UP

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) Three dozen Nepalese nationals had a miraculous escape Wednesday when the bus carrying them fell into the overflowing Sharda canal here, police said. All the passengers were returning to Nepal from Shimla when the accident took place near Shardanagar under the city kotwali area in the early hours, police said. Shardanagar police outpost in-charge Mahesh Gangwar who was among those who rescued the passengers told PTI: "Barring some minor injuries to some, all were taken out safe and sound from the damaged bus." "A bus was arranged and all passengers including 19 men, 10 women and four children along with three drivers were sent back to Nepal after their medical treatment," he added.Some locals too assisted the police in the rescue operation. PTI COR SAB RHL