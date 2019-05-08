Miraculous escape for 5 students as school bus catches fire in Pb

Ludhiana, May 8 (PTI) Five students had a miraculous escape on Wednesday afternoon after their school bus caught fire on coming in contact with low-tension wires at Saroop Nagar, Salem Tabri, here, police said.All the students, who were below ten years of age, were immediately rescued by the residents and passerby. The bus driver and conductor also escaped with minor burn injuries, they said.The incident took place when the students were returning home. The bus was gutted by fire, they said. PTI CORR SUN NSDNSD