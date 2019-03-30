Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel expecting second child together

Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Model Miranda Kerr and her husband, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, are expecting their second child together."Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family," a representative for Kerr, 35, told the People magazine.Kerr and Spiegel, 28, who tied the knot in May 2017, are already parents to son Hart, born last year in May. The Australian model also shares eight-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. PTI SHDSHD