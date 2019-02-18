Miranda Lambert reveals marriage to Brendan Mcloughlin

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (PTI) Country star Miranda Lambert has tied the knot with her boyfriend Brendan Mcloughlin.The two-time Grammy winner shared the news on Instagram with a photo from her wedding."In honour of Valentine's Day, I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me," she wrote in the caption.According to EOnline, the couple tied the knot on January 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee. The country singer was previously married to Blake Shelton for four years. PTI RB BKBK