Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expresses concern over Indo-Pak tension

Srinagar, Mar 4 (PTI) Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Tuesday expressed grave concern over the current Indo-Pakistan tension."War is no solution to the problems between India and Pakistan, especially for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute and its precarious offshoots," the Mirwaiz said here, addressing workers of his Awami Action Committee,a constituent of the Hurriyat.The Mirwaiz termed the ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami as undemocratic.The Hurriyat chairman also opposed any attempt aimed at diluting or tinkering with Article 35A.PTI MIJ TIRTIR