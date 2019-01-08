Miscreants break ATM in Ambala city, decamp with Rs 19 lakh cash

Ambala (Hry), Jan 8 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke an ATM in the city here Tuesday and decamped with Rs 19 lakh cash, officials said."The State Bank of India ATM machine, located on Court Main Road, was looted in the morning. Unidentified persons caught hold of the security guard (on night shift) and made him smell a chemical, after which the guard fell unconscious. The robbers, then, used electric cutters and broke the ATM. As much as Rs 19 lakh cash was stolen," they said. The incident came to light when the morning shift security guard arrived for his duty and found the ATM broken and the other guard lying unconscious, following which he alerted the police, officials said. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sultan Singh said CCTV footage has been collected and the investigation is on.A case of robbery was registered against the unknown accused. PTI CORR SUN INDIND