Miscreants open fire at a house in Batala

Batala, Jan 25 (PTI) Two bike-borne miscreants fired several gunshots at a house near Bhandari Gate here on Friday, police said. No causalities or injuries were reported. "Vijay Mehta and his family members heard the sound of gunfire on their house gate. Mehta's car was partially damaged due to the shots," police said. The two miscreants were seen in CCTV cameras, however their faces were covered, said officials. Station House Officer Lalit Kumar said the police and the forensic team which investigated the scene of crime found eleven empty bullets shells. Police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.