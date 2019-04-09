Miscreants open fire at petrol pump operator, flee with Rs 18.9 lakh

Mau (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A petrol pump operator was shot at and an amount of Rs 18.9 lakh was looted from him by three unidentified miscreants in the Dohrighat area here, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place on Monday when Umesh Gupta was going to deposit the money in the bank, Superintendent of Police Surendra Bahadur said, adding that three unidentified persons shot at him and fled with the money.Gupta was rushed to a hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.An FIR has been lodged in this connection. PTI CORR ABN RC