Miscreants throw stones at Congress' Jalore candidate

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants pelted stones at Congress nominee from Jalore Ratan Dewasi's car on Monday, when he reached Heerpur polling station, police said. Dewasi escaped unhurt, but his driver sustained minor injuries, they said, adding additional police force was deployed as a precautionary measure. Three youths of the Kalbi community and BJP supporters pelted stones at Dewasi's car, Jalore SP Keshar Singh said. He said Congress supporters also reached the spot after the incident, leading to an altercation between both groups. "The situation is completely under control. So far, no case has been registered in the matter," he added. PTI AG INDIND