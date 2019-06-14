Mismanagement by Haryana govt responsible for power crisis in state: Surjewala

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Friday sought a clarification from the Haryana government on the power situation, claiming that people were reeling under power cuts due to its apathetic attitude. "People of Haryana are suffering due to declared and undeclared electricity cuts and the BJP government is directly responsible for the crisis," the Kaithal MLA alleged in a statement here. Surjewala blamed the "mismanagement and maladministration" on the part of the government for the problem. "There is no power shortage in the state but the state government has created the problem by stopping six power plants in the state on one or the other reason," he added. Surjewala said only two power plants of 250 MW each were functional in Panipat while four others with a capacity of 110 MW each were shut "citing renovation". The other two power plants of 210 MW each were shut "citing no demand", the leader added. The Congress leader claimed that the power plants at Khedar village in Hisar were functioning below capacity. "The net generation capacity of Haryana is 4,849.8 MW but it generated only 2,440 MW from Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited and it's share in other projects," he said. Surjewala claimed that several power plants were set up in Yamunanagar, Jharli and Khedar during the Congress tenure but the BJP government in the state stopped the functional power plants, causing problems to people. PTI SUN RDKRDK