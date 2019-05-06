Misplaced coffee cup in latest 'GoT' episode brews hilarious reactions on Twitter

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) It was a takeaway coffee cup placed on Daenerys Targaryen's table that created a stir and woke up fans during an otherwise dull episode of "Game of Thrones"."GoT" followers flooded the social media after watching "The Last of the Starks", the fourth chapter of the show's final season, when they saw a misplaced takeaway cup in a celebratory scene when the heroes gathered to celebrate their victory at the Battle of Winterfell. At almost four chapters down and two more to go, the show's regular viewers were probably off snoozing when some of them caught a break as a cup found its way in the cold Winterfell. Fans said the takeaway cup had no business to be in the epic fantasy show, set in a fictitious medieval era, where the characters are shown drinking wine from silver goblets and ale from mammoth's horn. Many went on Twitter to solve the curious case of the takeaway cup.Some said it was proof that even the Dragon Queen is living on coffee to claim the coveted Iron Throne."Even the Mother of Dragons needs a good coffee if she is to take back the Iron Throne," a user wrote.One of them even went on to suggest a popular coffee chain was the sponsor for the show."Proof that even Daenerys Targaryen drinks Starbucks coffee...""HBO roped in Starbucks as one of the sponsors for Game of Thrones.""#GameofThrones #juegodetronos Where can I find a Starbucks in Westeros? Ask Daenerys," tweeted another.A hilarious tweet even went on to claim the flavour of the beverage: "That's a pumpkin spice latte."Another said they had found a new contender of the throne in the takeaway cup."I'm cheering for the Starbucks cup to take the Iron throne. This season is a massive farce," a user wrote on the microblogging site.Some of the diehard fans were furious at how the popular show was turning out to be in its final run, calling the episode "rushed" and full of "bad writing"."You still think this Game of Thrones final season wasn't rushed and isn't going to be s**t? There's LITERALLY a Starbucks cup in Winterfell! D&D have ruined this!" read a post."They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones," wondered another."If they can't spot bad writing how are they going to spot a coffee cup? #Starbucks #GameOfThrones," said a tweeple."When ale and wine don't do it for you. All you need is a Starbucks coffee. #GOTS8E4 #Starbucks @Starbucks @GameOfThrones," one of them said. PTI RDS BKBK