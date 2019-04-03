Miss India runner up Sana Dua to be election dept's brand ambassador in J-K

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Femina Miss India 2017 runner up Sana Dua will be the brand ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir election department for general polls, Chief Electoral Officer of the state Shailendra Kumar said Wednesday.Dua, the first runner up of the beauty pageant, has voluntarily offered her services for educating, creating awareness and motivating the electorate of J-K for exercising their franchise to ensure greater participation in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Kumar told PTI. She is an advocate by profession and an enthusiastic social activist.Born in 1993 in Assam in a Sikh family, Dua graduated in law and practised as a lawyer before entering the glamour world in 2015. Recipient of various beauty awards, she has actively been engaged in promoting girl child education and "Save Water" campaign in the state.In a video, she expressed her happiness to be a part of this campaign and said that "despite belonging to different regions, religions and backgrounds, we all are united by our constitutional right to vote which puts all citizens of India on equal footing without any discrimination." PTI AB DPB