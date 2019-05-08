Missed top rank by just one mark in class 10, Gurgaon girl is now ICSE class 12 Delhi-NCR topper

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI Srinvanti Debgupta, a girl from Gurgaon who was a mark short of securing the top rank in class 10 examination two years ago, has topped the ICSE class 12 examination in the Delhi-NCR with 99.75 per cent. The results of the ISC and the ISCE examination were announced on Thursday. Debgupta along with Shruti Jhamb, both students of The Shri Ram School, Aravali, Gurgaon, have topped the Delhi-NCR region in the class 12 exams. Nationally, they have shared the second rank with 14 others. "I had scored 97.8 per cent marks in class 10 exam in 2017 while the topper had scored 98 per cent. It was just one mark and I missed the top rank," Debgupta said. "My parents always have followed a 'marks don't matter' policy at home but when you miss something by a whisker, you feel bad about it. But not all wishes can be fulfilled, I am glad mine happened," she added. Debgupta has scored 100 each in chemistry, physics and computer science. She has got 99 each in maths and English. Aiming to pursue BSc Mathematics at DU's St Stephen's college, Debgupta is also fond of painting and pursues it as a hobby. While her father is an architect, her mother teaches at the same school where Debdupta studied. The second rank in Delhi-NCR has been shared by the same school's Rhea Prasad, Manav Chadha and Devashri Bhargava with 99 per cent marks. The third rank was bagged by Gurgaon's Scottish High International School's Kinshuk Soperna and Jibitesh Saha, along with Sri Ram School's Shreshtha Sharma and Malhar Jasoria with 98.75 per cent marks. PTI GJSCK