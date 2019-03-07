Missing 22-yr-old's body found

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The decomposed body of a 22-year-old man, who was reported missing last month, was found in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area, police said Thursday. The police is looking for three of the man's friends as suspects in the case, they added. The body of Sunny Chouhan, a resident of Dakshinpuri, was recovered from Ambedkar Nagar area on Tuesday, officials said. A missing report was filed at Ambedkar Nagar on February 21 by his brother Vishnu Chouhan. Later, a case was registered based on the statement of Vishnu, police said. Vishnu told the police that his brother Sunny had received a phone call at around 10.00 pm on the day he was last seen and left home moments later, officials said. Sunny told Vishnu he was going to a marriage ceremony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Vijay Kumar said. Vishnu saw his brother leave with friends Badal, Monty and Monu. After few hours, when Vishnu called his brother the mobile phone was found to be switched off, Kumar said. Vishnu told the police that his brother had some differences with Monty and Badal some 15 days ago and that day Badal and Monty had also threaten Vishnu, the DCP said. The accused persons -- Badal, Monty and Monu -- are absconding since the incident. The houses of their relatives have been raided, Kumar said. The motive behind the killing would be ascertained after the accused persons are nabbed. Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP AMP INDIND