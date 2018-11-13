Missing farmer found dead in his field in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A 38-year-old farmer was found dead in his field in Baruki village here on Tuesday, a day after he went missing, the police said.The deceased, Satbir had gone to irrigate his field on Monday but did not return home. After a search, his body was found in his field, Circle officer, Bhopa police station, Ram Mohan Sharma said.The cause of his death is not known yet, he added.The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed, Sharma said. PTI CORR MAZ DIVDIV