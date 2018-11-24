scorecardresearch
Missing girl reunited with family in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was reunited with her family three days after she went missing form northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said Friday. A team of at least 50 police personnel carried out the arduous exercise to trace the girl's parents, they added."A 35 year daily wage worker & his wife cried tears of joy as they met their 7 year old daughter 3 days after she went missing from Shalimar Bagh area (sic)," DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan tweeted. PTI AMP CK

