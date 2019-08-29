Missing girls traced to Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Aug 29 (PTI) The Indira Puram police traced four missing girls--who had left their homes to work in TV serials--to Mohan Nagar here, an official said on Thursday. Three of them were minors and were missing since August 23, police said. Upon getting information from their common friend, police located them on Thursday evening, DSP Anshu Jain said. The girls told police that they were learning dance together and used to upload their videos on TikTok. They had decided to work in the entertainment, for which they visited several places. They were rejoined with their parents, the DSP added. PTI CORR RDKRDK