Missing 'i', additional 't' -- 52 errors in J-K Reorganisation Act corrected by govt

New Delhi, Sept 12 (PTI) Missing 'i', additional 't' and the year 1909 becoming 1951 -- the central government made over 50 glaring errors in the legislation to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir, which the opposition alleged was brought in "hastily" last month. After over a month, the government came out with the fix on Thursday -- a three-page corrigenda announcing the corrections in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The legislation was passed by Parliament on August 7 and the gazette notification was issued on August 9 after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his stamp of approval. In the Act, "Administrator" became "Adminstrator'', "article" became "artcle'', "territories'' became "Tterritories'', "Shariat" became "Shariet'' and "Safai Karamcharis" became "Safaikaramcharis".These were some examples of the 52 mistakes the government had committed while notifying the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act. The Act even mentioned that there will be delimitation of the parliamentary constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The corrigenda said that the sentence has been omitted now.It mentioned "State of Jammu and Kashmir" instead of "Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir", "Institutions Act, 2004" became "Institutes Act, 2005" and "1909" became "1951".While "Scheduled Castes" became "Scheduled Caste'', "figures'' became "figure'', "publish" became "published" and "entry 2" became "entry 4"."With this corrigenda, the government has corrected the anomalies in the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act," a home ministry official said.Under the Act, the central government has divided Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31. Some opposition parties alleged that the law was brought in hastily and criticised the government for its move. PTI ACB SMNSMN