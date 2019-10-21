Missing lawyer found dead, four held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 21 (PTI) Four men were arrested for allegedly killing a lawyer and burying his body in a jungle here, police said on Monday. The victim Sameer Saffi was missing since October 15. The accused - Singol Alwi, Arvaz, Dinesh and Rizwan - were arrested on Sunday, station house officer Anil Kapervan said, adding that the body of Saffi has been found. Alwi, a bird feed trader, confessed to have committed the crime with his accomplices as he had taken a loan of Rs 1 crore from the lawyer eight months ago and the deceased was pressuring him to payback the amount, the SHO said. Last Tuesday, the accused abducted Saffi in a car and strangled him to death before burying the body in a nearby jungle. The lawyer's family had filed a missing complaint about his whereabouts on the same day. In protest against the killing, lawyers have decided to boycott work at the courts on Monday. PTI CORR HDA RCJ