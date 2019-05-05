Missing man found dead in J-K's Poonch�

Jammu, May 5 (PTI) A 55-year-old man, who went missing about 17 days ago, was found dead Sunday in a river in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The decomposed body of Munir Hussain was fished out from Dingla river in Dhalara village, a police official said. Hussain was reported missing last month and inquest proceedings are underway to ascertain the cause of his death, police said. The body was handed over to the family after completion of legal and medical formalities, they said. PTI TAS MAZCK