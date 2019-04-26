scorecardresearch
Missing man found dead in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A 20-year-old man who went missing three days ago was found dead in a field in Bhojaheri village in the district on Friday, police said. The deceased was identified as Rahul and his body has been sent for post-mortem, SHO, Purkazi police station, Yogesh Sharma said. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added. The post-mortem report will help to identify if the man committed suicide or was murdered, the SHO said. PTI CORR MAZ RCJ

