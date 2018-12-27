Missing man found dead in UP, locals block highway in protest

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 27 (PTI) A 24-year-old man who was missing since Tuesday has been found dead at Khatoli town in this district, following which locals staged a protest by blocking a highway for around an hour, police said Thursday.Arun Kumar's body was found on Wednesday and it is suspected that he was strangled to death, SP, City, Ombir Singh said.This was the third killing in the town in a week. A tailor and a woman were killed earlier.Following the latest incident, irate locals blocked the highway for an hour in protest, police said. The SHO of Khatoli police station Santosh Kumar was shifter and replaced by Sevaish Kumar. PTI CORR NSDNSD