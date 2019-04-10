Missing man found dead in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) The body of a 23-year-old man, who had been missing for a day, was found at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Wednesday. The man, Arun Kumar, was found dead in a field in Unn village Tuesday, Jhinjhana Station House Officer OP Choudhary said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is on, he said.The villagers protested over the incident by blocking the road and demanded strict action against the guilty. PTI CORR CK