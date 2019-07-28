scorecardresearch
Missing man found dead in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old man, who had been missing for two days, was found in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Sunday. Sachin went missing on Thursday and his body was found with bullet injuries in a field in Bhaju village on Saturday, they said. The body was sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, police said. PTI CORR MAZ CKCK

