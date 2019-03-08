scorecardresearch
Missing Rajouri girl found in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) A girl, who went missing two days ago, was recovered from Jammu bus stand by the police, an official said Friday. The girl hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and was handed over to her family, they said. On Wednesday, a missing report was lodged by the girl's brother at Dharamshal police station, they said. Thereafter, a police team was constituted to investigate and the girl was found within 48 hours, a spokesman said. PTI TASMAZ MAZ INDIND

