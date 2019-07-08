Missing teen found dead in field

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman, who went missing a day ago, was found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, police said. The teenager was apparently strangled to death. Her body was found in a sugarcane field at a village in Thana Bhawan police station area, district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Srivastava told PTI. The girl's family alleged that she was killed by her cousin brother, who could not be found after the incident, Shrivastava said. The police is waiting for the post-mortem report to find out whether the woman was raped. A case has been registered against the accused, the officer added. PTI CORR ADHMB