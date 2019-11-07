Missing woman found dead in Banda

Banda (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Dead body of a woman who was missing for past four months was recovered from Attara area here, police said on Thursday.The body of 28-year-old Meera Devi Sonkar was found on Wednesday and an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons in this regard, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.He said the woman was missing from her house in Azad Nagar locality here.The body has been for postmortem, he added. PTI CORR ABN RCJ