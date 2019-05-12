Missing woman, her three daughters found

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 12 (PTI) A woman and her three daughters, who were missing since April, were found in Haridwar districtof Uttarakhand, police said Sunday.Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar told reporters that the woman, along with her daughters, left the city allegedly due to atrocities by her husband and in-laws.Police have registered a case against six people including her husband and brother-in-law. Both of them were arrested. PTI CORR DPB