Missing woman traced from Gurugram

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A woman who allegedly went missing along with her children in 2014 was traced after about five years from Gurugram, police said Friday. A case regarding kidnapping of Khurshida (36), Sameer (6) and Sana (4) was registered at KM Pur police station in 2014, they said. Since then, police were trying to trace them but couldn't succeed, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said. It was learnt that after the death of her husband, Khurshida used to work as casual labourer to earn her livelihood. It came to notice that another labourer Devkinandan shared very cordial relations with her, the DCP added. Finally, Khurshida along with her children was traced from Gurugram almost after five years where she along with her children was living a decent and peaceful life with Devkinandan, police said. PTI AMP RCJ