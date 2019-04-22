Missing woman traced in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman, who went missing last week, was recovered Monday and handed over to her family in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.The woman, hailing from Manjakote, went missing on April 15 and was traced from Kotli Kalaban village of the border district, additional Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Liaqat Ali said.He said a missing report was registered in the daily diary and a search was launched to recover her.She was handed over to her legal heirs after completion of legal formalities, the officer said. PTI TAS MAZ KJ