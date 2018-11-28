Missing youth's body found buried in J-K, 2 held

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old youth, who was allegedly abducted on Sunday, was dug out of a field in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Wednesday.Following a disclosure by the accused, the body of Satbir Singh, a resident of Moghla village, was found on Tuesday, they said.In a complaint filed by Sahdev Singh, Satbir's brother, on Monday, the deceased's neighbour, Chain Singh, was accused of abducting the youth, a police official said.The accused was arrested from far flung Badhog village in Kalakote tehsil on Tuesday, he said.During interrogation, Chain told police that he decided to kill Satbir after the two had an argument a few days ago, he added.Chain told police that he and his wife killed Satbir and buried his in a field adjacent to their house, the official said.The body was dug out from the field in the presence of the magistrate, he said.It was handed over to Satbir's family for the last rites after completing the legal formalities, he said.Chain's wife has also been arrested, the official said.Charges under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Ranbir Penal Code have been added against the two accused, the official said. PTI TAS AB DIVDIV