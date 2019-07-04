'Mission Mangal' celebrates imagination, curiosity: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) "Mission Mangal" is a film that celebrates imagination and curiosity, actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday said.The movie, touted as India's first space film, follows scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.Akshay said he took up the project to familiarise his daughter, Nitara and children of her age with the true story of India's first interplanetary expedition."'Mission Mangal', a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars," he tweeted.The National Award-winning actor shared a poster about the film in Hindi and English.He hopes the film will be a landmark in Indian cinema like the "Star Trek" and "Star Wars" series are in Hollywood."For several years Hollywood has made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity, etc, this inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers."I have always wanted to be part of one such movie... A movie that inspires our future generations. One that celebrates imagination and curiosity. 'Mission Mangal' is that film for me, a film that I hope, will inspire as much as it will entertain," Akshay said in the poster.Set to be released on August 15, the film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari. PTI RDSRDS