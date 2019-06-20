Mission to eliminate corruption will be implemented with greater zeal: Prez

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The mission to eliminate corruption from public life and government services will be implemented with greater zeal, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday, suggesting harsher steps may be on anvil to check graft.He said the government will make the zero tolerance policy against corruption more comprehensive and effective. Addressing both the Houses of the Parliament, Kovind said good governance reduces corruption, enhances self-respect of the citizens and enables them to optimally utilize their talents and capabilities. "The mission to eliminate corruption from public life and government services will be implemented with greater zeal," the president said. Towards this objective, minimum government - maximum governance will be further emphasised, he said. "In addition, use of technology will be maximised to reduce human interface. Appointment of Lokpal will also promote transparency," Kovind said. The assertion assumes significance as the government has been taking bold steps to check corruption. Recently, it has dismissed senior government officials for alleged corruption. Kovind said the government has been working towards addressing people's problems arising out of mis-governance. "On January 31st this year, in this very Central Hall, I had said that my government from the very first day was dedicated to the goal of improving the lives of all citizens, addressing their problems arising out of mis-governance and providing all basic amenities to the last person standing at the margins of society," he said. During the last five years, the countrymen have come to believe that the government is always with them, working to improve their lives and to enhance their ease of living, the president said, adding that based on this wealth of peoples trust, a fresh mandate was sought. "People of the country have long waited for the basic amenities of life. But now the conditions are changing. My government wants to make the people conscious, capable, well-provided and unfettered to such an extent that that they do not feel the 'Burden, Force, or Absence' of the government in their daily life. Empowering every person in the country is the main goal of my government," Kovind said. PTI AKV RCJ