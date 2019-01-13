Missy Elliott to be first female rapper to enter Songwriters Hall of Fame

Los Angeles, Jan 13 (PTI) Missy Elliot will script history as she gears up to become the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.According to EW, the recording artiste will be honoured at a June 13 ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.Elliott has album such as "Under Construction" (2002), "This Is Not a Test" (2003), and "The Cookbook" (2005) to her credit."I want to congratulate all the amazing songwriters who have been inducted into the 2019 'Song Writers Hall of Fame'. "Also those who were nominated because their body of work is amazing I am so humbly grateful to now be inducted also I (love) you all," she tweeted of the honour on Saturday.Other 2019's class of inductees include British singing legend Cat Stevens (aka Yusuf), John Prine, Tom T Hall, Dallas Austin and Jack Tempchin.Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Nile Rodgers said it is a moment of pride for him as the institution is recognising "some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time" in the first year of his tenure."The 2019 slate of inductees represents diversity and unity across genres and gender, highlighting our dedicated mission to honour music creators who have enriched our lives. These are writers who in their time literally transformed music and helped make what's happening today possible," Rodgers said in a statement.After Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri, Elliott will be the third rapper to receive the honour. PTI RDSRDS