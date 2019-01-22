MIT-WPU (Formerly MIT Pune) Admissions Open for 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India MIT World Peace University, one of the leading educational institutes in India, announced the commencement process of their admission forMBA, B.Tech, BBA courses along with its 35 other courses this month. Students can now apply to take advantage of the early bird application which entitles students to avail scholarships. The scholarships are based on the merit and profile of the student. More than 500 students have benefited from this scholarship last year which is worth Rs.3.15 cr. The early bird registration process will end on 31st January for MBA and 28th February for BBA, B.Tech and other programs. Aspirants who are planning to apply to any of these courses can do so by filling up the form online. One can apply to the MBA programme based on their MBA entrance exam scores like CAT, MAT, CMAT, MAH-CET, ATMA, GMAT & XAT score. The registration fee for the course will range from Rs. 1000 - Rs. 1500. Candidates can pay the fee online. All the institutes under MIT-WPU shortlist the candidates based on General Exercise (GE) and Personal Interaction (PI), which starts from the 1st week of February and will be conducted in 18 centres across the country. Dr. SayaleeGankar, Dean -Faculty of Management (PG) at MIT World Peace, commented, We are quite thrilled to announce the registration dates for all the institutes under MIT-WPU. Just like previous years, we have continued with our fantastic scholarship programme to ensure that academically stellar candidates get fees benefits. One can apply to any of our 35 courses that they are looking to enroll for. We believe in introducing the students to their true potentials and work towards a growth mindset. We have seen wonderful growth in the students in past and hoping to have the same for the new batch. MIT-WPU offers some of the best packages in B.Tech and MBA courses. Based on the last year statistics, MBA students at MIT- WPU were offered the highest salary package of Rs. 13.5 Lpa and an average of Rs. 6. 25 Lpa. This makes it one of the top MBA colleges in India offering a highest ROI on tuition fees. The package for B.Tech in Engineering goes as high as Rs. 24 lacs pa and an average of Rs. 6.24 lacs pa. The engineering program is ranked 15th among all Private Engineering Institutes in India by the Times of India Survey. Link for applying for MBA: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/MBA_2019/Link for applying for B.Tech: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/BTECH2019/Link for applying for BBA: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/BBA2019/For other courses visit: https://admissions.mitwpu.edu.in/ About MIT- WPU MIT Pune is now MIT-World Peace University. MIT-WPU, which is based out in Kothrud, is a centre for scientific, educational, technological & spiritual development for the youth. A landmark in Pune, the architectural grandeur and splendour of the buildings of MIT Pune are a testimony to a rich legacy of over 4 decades in the field of education. Known to be among the top educational institutions in India it was established in the year 1983 by Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D. Karad and is also among the first private engineering colleges in Maharashtra. Today students from extremely diverse backgrounds across the world are experiencing Life transforming curriculum across equally diverse fields of study & professional study programs such as- Engineering, Subsurface Engineering, Marine Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Insurance, Telecom Management, Lighting, Design, Food & Technology, Retail Management, Business Administration, Management Studies, Political Leadership & Governance, Distance Education, and also School of Education. At any given point of time, more than 50,000 students are pursuing from over 35 courses across the different campuses of MIT World Peace University. For more details visit the site: https://mitwpu.edu.in/ PWRPWR