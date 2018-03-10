Mixed trend prevailed in spices market

Kirana: In a mixed pattern of trading, cardamom and turmeric prices ended higher in the national capital during the week on increased buying by stockists and retailers driven by domestic and export demand, while a few others remained weak owing to slackened demand against adequate stocks.

Traders said increased offtake by stockists and retailers against tight arrivals from producing regions mainly pushed up cardamom and turmeric prices.

Adequate stocks position against lack of buying support kept other spices weak, they said.

Cardamom brown-jhuindiwali and kanchicut prices rose up to Rs 20 to settle at Rs 650-680 and Rs 720-1,020 per kg.

Cardamom small varieties such as colour robin, bold and extra bold edged higher up to Rs 20 to close at Rs 925-950, Rs 960-980 and Rs 1,050-1,070 per kg, respectively.

Coriander prices increased by Rs 300 to conclude at Rs 6,000-12,300 per quintal.

Red chilli and turmeric prices rose by Rs 100 each to finish at Rs 6,100-14,600 and Rs 7,800-10,900 per quintal, respectively.

However, black pepper prices traded lower at Rs 380-550 instead of Rs 420-570 per kg.

Chirounji prices declined Rs 50 to conclude at Rs 680-800 per kg.

Kalaunji prices fell Rs 200 to finish at Rs 10,400-10,600 per quintal.

Poppyseed (China, UP and MP-Raj) drifted lower at Rs 500-530, Rs 460-470 and Rs 480-490 per kg.

Jeera common and jeera best also quoted lower at Rs 16,800-17,000 and Rs 19,100-19,600 as compared with Rs 17,600-17,800 and Rs 19,700-20,400 per quintal, respectively. (MORE) PTI DPL KPS ANS ANS