Mizo CM against dilution of existing Citizenship Act

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga Friday said there should not be any dilution of the 64-year old Citizenship Act. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill, which has triggered large scale protests in the northeastern states including Mizoram was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8. "It (amendments) should not be there. Let it be as it is. Let is not be amended as it is proposed. That's what we want," Zoramthanga told reporters here. All northeastern states are opposing the bill and the matter has been discussed in detail with Meghalaya chief minister and Union Home Ministry officials, he added. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of the current requirement of 12 years, even if they do not possess any documents. Zoramthanga was in the national capital to discuss state issues with several union ministers.