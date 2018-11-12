Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla declares moveable assets worth over Rs 1 crore

Aizawl, Nov 12 (PTI) Mizoram Chief minister Lal Thanhawla has moveable properties worth over Rs 1 crore and agricultural land valued at more than Rs 2 crore, according to the affidavit submitted by him while filing his nomination papers for the November 28 state Assembly polls.According to the affidavit, Lal Thanhawla has Rs 5 lakh in cash, Rs 1,28,06,007 worth moveable properties, Rs 2.80 crore worth agricultural land and Rs 20 lakh worth non-agricultural land.He also has a land on which he has constructed a building at New Town, Kolkata worth around Rs 3.10 crore and a residential house at Zarkawt in Aizawl, the value of which he has not declared.Lal Thanhawla's wife, Lal Riliani, has Rs 3 lakh in cash, movable properties worth Rs 92,13,740.47 and agricultural land worth Rs 25 lakh.She also has non-agricultural land worth Rs 15 lakh.People's Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) president and the party's chief ministerial candidate Vanlalruata has only Rs 30,000 cash in hand and his wife has Rs 5,000 in cash, according to the affidavit filed by him.Vanlalruata has two bank accounts and the total amount of money in both the accounts is Rs 2,175, while his spouse has Rs 539 in her account with the Mizoram Rural Bank, Khatla Branch in Aizawl.He has an agricultural land worth around Rs 7.50 lakh.Former two-time chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga has Rs 10 lakh in cash and immoveable properties, including cars and bank accounts, worth Rs 57.22 lakh, according to the affidavit filed by him.Zoramthanga has agricultural land worth Rs 20 lakh and a land and a building at the Chaltlang locality in Aizawl worth Rs 1.25 crore.His wife Roneihsangi has only Rs 7 in cash, Rs 43,756 in her bank accounts and moveable properties and a land and a building worth Rs 1.5 crore at the Ramhlun Venglai locality in Aizawl.Zoramthanga's son and daughter have Rs 28,398 each in their bank accounts.State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president John V Hluna did not mention the amount of cash in hand. He has movable assets, including bank accounts, worth Rs 20,05,147, according to the affidavit filed by him.All the landed properties, both agricultural and non-agricultural lands were worth Rs 1.30 crore.Zoram People's Movement's (ZPM) chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma has Rs 70,000 cash in hand and moveable properties, including bank accounts, worth Rs 18.34 lakh.Lalduhoma's total landed properties are worth Rs 1.9 crore. PTI HCV RG RC