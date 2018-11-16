Mizoram govt allocates Rs 52.75 cr for poll expenses

Aizawl, Nov 16 (PTI) The Mizoram government has allocated Rs 52.75 crore towards expenses of the November 28 state legislative assembly polls, finance department officials said Friday.The officials said the finance department has releasedRs 32.5 crore to the state election department.Of the Rs 52.75 crore election budget, Rs 37.75 crore will be disbursed to eight district election offices, while Rs 4 crore will go to the state election directorate.The officials said Rs 11 crore was the total estimate for expenses to be incurred on deployment of 40 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which was regarded as onthe higher side.The expenditure for the state assembly election is to beborne entirely by the state government, they said, adding Rs 24.30 crore was spent in the 2013 state assembly polls. PTI HCV NN SRY