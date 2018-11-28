Mizoram polls: 15 pc voter turnout recorded in first two hours

Aizawl, Nov 28 (PTI) Around 15 per cent voter turnoutwas recorded in the first two hours of polling in 40 Assemblyconstituencies of Mizoram, Chief Electoral Officer AshishKundra said Wednesday.The voting began at 7 am amid tight security and will continue till 4 pm, he said.A total of 7,70,395 voters, including 3,94,897 women, would decide the fate of 209 candidates, including Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla, who is contesting from two seats -- Serchhip and Champai South.While Thanhawla is seeking a third consecutive term inthe state, the BJP, which failed to open its account in 2013 elections, is looking to uproot the Congress in its last bastion in the northeast.Long queues of enthusiastic voters were seen outsidemany polling stations early in the day.Former chief minister and opposition Mizo NationalFront (MNF) chief Zoramthanga was among the first ones toexercise franchise at 7 am.Zoramthanga cast his vote at Ramhlun polling booth inAizawl North-II constituency.Bru voters from six relief camps in North Tripura district arrived at Kanhmun village, along the Mizoram-Tripura border, where 15 temporary polling stations have been erected.The voters had to walk around 500 metres from the inter-state border to reach the polling stations, where members of local civil societies welcomed them with pork curry.Forty-seven of the 1,179 polling booths have beenclassified as "critical" and as many as "vulnerable" by theElection Commission.Election office sources said 40 companies ofCentral Armed Police Forces, in addition to the state police, have been deployed to ensure free and fair polls.Each constituency has a polling booth, named after a pink flower 'Dingdi', exclusively for women voters. These booths have women polling officials and security personnel.While the ruling Congress and the main opposition MNF are contesting all 40 seats, the BJP has fielded candidates in 39 constituencies.Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a conglomerate of twopolitical parties -- the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) andMizoram People's Conference (MPC) -- and five other groups, are in the fray for 35 seats.The National People's Party and the Nationalist Congress Party are contesting eight seats and five seats respectively. Six independents are also in the fray.In 2013 elections, the Congress had won 34 seats,while its main opponent, the MNF, got five and the MPC bagged one seat.Borders with neighbouring countries -- Myanmar and Bangladesh -- and states -- Tripura, Assam and Manipur -- have been sealed since Sunday in view of the polls. PTI HCV RMS DIVDIV