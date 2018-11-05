scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, House and Cong

Aizawl, Nov 5 (PTI) Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it.He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday.Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28. PTI HCV MM KJKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos