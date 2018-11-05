Mizoram Speaker Hiphei resigns from post, House and Cong

Aizawl, Nov 5 (PTI) Mizoram Speaker Hiphei said Monday he has resigned from his post, House and the Congress.Hiphei said he submitted his resignation letter to Deputy Speaker R Lalrinawma, who accepted it.He said that he also resigned from the ruling Congress party and would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Monday.Hiphei, a veteran leader, was elected to the 40-member Assembly from the Palak constituency in 2013.Mizoram, the only state in the north-east under the Congress rule, will go to the polls on November 28. PTI HCV MM KJKJ