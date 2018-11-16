MLA murder case: SC extends interim bail to D P Yadav till Dec 5

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday extended till December 5 the interim bail granted to controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, convicted in a murder case, on medical grounds.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi noted the submission of the counsel appearing for Yadav that he has undergone a major spinal surgery and was reportedly suffering from some post-operative complications which have been certified by the doctors to require him to be admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. It, however, directed the politician to surrender before Dehradun jail authorities on December 6 to serve the remainder of his life sentence.The apex court was informed that Yadav is presently "in transit to report to the Jailor of the Dehradun Jail in view of its October 23 order directing him to surrender today"."The doctors in the Yashoda Hospital and Research Centre, Ghaziabad have certified that the appellant/applicant is suffering from certain postoperative complications, as already noticed. "In view of the above certification given by the experts in the field we extend the interim bail granted by this Court to the appellant/applicant until December 5, 2018 whereafter he will surrender to the concerned authority of the Dehradun District Jail where he was previously lodged on December 6, 2018 in the course of the day," the bench, also comprising justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said.Earlier, the apex court was apprised by the hospital that Yadav would undergo spinal surgery and would be kept in the hospital for sometime. The bench had then directed the hospital to furnish a fresh report on October 22.Yadav, whose appeal in the Uttarkhand High Court against the 2015 trial court verdict is pending, had moved the top court seeking bail for undergoing the surgery.The high court, on June 14, had rejected the bail plea of Yadav.The apex court, on September 18, had granted interim bail for 15 days to Yadav on a condition that he will get himself admitted as in-patient in Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital for the requisite pre-operative checks.It had also asked him to deposit a bail bond of Rs 1 crore and two sureties of like amount for getting the interim bail.Besides Yadav, the trial court had also convicted Pal Singh, Karan Yadav and Praneet Bhati for offences of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy of the IPC in the case.The case was transferred to the CBI court in Dehradun in 2000 on the direction of the Supreme Court after doubts were expressed about a fair trial in the case in Uttar Pradesh as Yadav was an influential politician in the state. PTI SJK PKS ABA MNL UK RT