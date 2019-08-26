MLSL Collaborates With Zuper for Field Workforce Automation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuper, Asia's leading workforce management platform became a partner of choice for MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly-owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative for field salesforce automation to efficiently acquire, onboard customers and manage the end-to-end lifecycle of leads. MLSL is transforming the education for school children by blending digital & traditional media and offering products that provide an integrated academic framework for schools. MLSL offers a holistic range of School Learning Solutions that comprises Digital - Interactive Classroom; Labs - IT Wizard, Math Lab & English Lab; Books - Math Classic, English Classic, Science Classic & My pals are here; Assessments - Practice Plus and School Support solutions - Quick School, Career guidance & Counselling programs.Raghav Gurumani, CTO, and Co-Founder at Zuper, said, "Zuper is an end-to-end productivity suite for organizations to manage, mobilize and transform the distributed workforce. We enable organizations to engage better with employees, create a collaborative environment, improve productivity and make data-driven decision and actions. We are extremely proud of our association with MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly-owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative."He further added , "Zuper continues to be the platform of choice for 'enterprise-grade' workforce management and this win is a testament of the platform capability, our deep expertise, and the enterprise focus." Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL) said, "MLSL is transforming the education system for schools and the kids across the breadth of the country. We have a field workforce deployed around the country and it is our responsibility to empower these employees with the latest and greatest technology to be the best in their areas of expertise. We are excited to partner with Zuper to improve the productivity, efficiency and the utilization of the distributed workforce and create a collaborative & coordinated environment. Zuper is a scalable, flexible and a modern platform empowering the organization with a mobile-first, cloud-first solution and transform the customer experience."MLSL has partnered with Zuper for the extensibility, security, compliance and the rich ecosystem that it offers to manage a distributed workforce. Zuper is the most comprehensive field workforce automation platform enabling organizations to streamline customer acquisition, onboarding, lead management and make data-driven decisions & actions with a 360-degree view of the customers. About ZuperZuper is an AI and Big Data powered operating system for enterprise field and remote workforce management. An all-in-one productivity suite for organizations to manage field and remote workforce in the most efficient manner and transform the customer experience. Zuper is the preferred platform for large enterprise organizations and a market leader in the Asia Pacific. Organizations using Zuper have increased workforce utilization by 50%, reduced service turnaround time by 35%, increased customer adoption and profitability by 45%, operating more efficiently and reduced costs by over 30%.Visit Zuper at https://zuper.co for more. PWRPWR