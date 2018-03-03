MMRDA awards metro work contracts of over Rs 25,000 cr

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Contracts for works of over Rs 25,000 crore on upcoming metro lines in the Mumbai metropolitan region were awarded by the MMRDA today.

The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure and Tata Project were among the firms that emerged winners.

The executive committee of the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) which met today appointed contractors to construct elevated viaduct and stations on two metro corridors, an official statement said.

The works awarded include Rs 10,986 crore worth of contracts on the Metro 2B corridor that will connect D N Nagar in the north west suburb of Andheri with Mandale in the north east, and Rs 14,549 crore for the north-south Metro-4 corridor which will run between Kasarwadavali in Thane and Wadala, the statement said.

"By appointing contractors for the entire corridors the committee has only underlined the need of metro corridors for the city and its metropolitan region," Metropolitan Commissioner U P S Madan was quoted as saying.

A consortium of Reliance Infrastructure and ASTALDI was awarded the Rs 540 crore package-8 on the Metro-4 corridor which consists of Bhakti Park, Wadala TT, Anik Nagar Bus Depot, Suman Nagar, Siddharth Colony and Amar Mahal junction stations, it said.

The same consortium also won the Rs 531-crore package 12, comprising Kapurbawdi, Manpada, Tikuji-ni-wadi, Dongripada, Vijay Garden and Kasarvadavali stations.

A consortium of Tata Project and China Harbour Engineering won the Rs 5320-crore package 9 for seven stations on the same line, the statement said. PTI AA BNM