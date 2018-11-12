MMTC Q2 net profit rises three-fold to Rs 32 crore

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned MMTC Ltd Monday posted almost three-fold rise in standalone profit to Rs 31.68 crore for the quarter ended September 30, on the back of higher income.The company had posted a profit of Rs 11.6 crore in the year-ago period, MMTC said in a BSE filing.The standalone income during July-September quarter increased to Rs 7,424.2 crore, over Rs 3,671 crore a year ago, the filing said.The total expenses of the company during the second quarter also increased to Rs 7,374.9 crore as against Rs 3,656.1 crore in the previous fiscal. PTI SID SHWBAL