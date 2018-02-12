MMTC Q3 net profit plunges to Rs 6 cr

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) State-run mining and metals firm MMTC today reported a net profit of Rs 6.26 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, on account of lower income.

The net profit stood at Rs 74.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income from operations in the reported quarter stood at Rs 3,387.36 crore, as against Rs 4,961.54 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, total expenses also reduced to Rs 3,375.85 crore, as compared to Rs 4,936.83 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

MMTCs scrip closed at Rs 58.6, up 3.53 per cent, on BSE. PTI RSN ANU